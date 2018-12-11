Cost-comparison of third generation transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) devices in the German Health Care System (Elsevier).

Transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) has a substantial impact on daily cardiovascular care delivery based on issues such as cost effectiveness and economic value within a restricted health care budget. Until now, potential financial benefits of third

generation valve models have not been evaluated in a real-world setting.

Methods and results

[...] Overall costs did not differ significantly between valve models

(ES3/MER: x + 13.808.0€ ± 5.595.0 vs. x + 10.681.0€ ± 4.518.0; p = 0.6885) and

reimbursement was moderate (ES3/MER: 1.649.7€ vs. 4776.7€).

Conclusion

Quality, success rate, and costs were comparable between third generation

devices. Initial valve-kit costs were significantly higher in the ES3 group,

whereas overall costs did not significantly differ between the two valve

types.

Quelle: Elsevier, 04.12.2018