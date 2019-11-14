Changepoint analysis of gestational age and birth weight: proposing a refinement of Diagnosis Related Groups (Pedriatic Research).

Although the complexity and length of treatment is connected to the newborn’s maturity and birth weight, most case-mix grouping schemes classify newborns by birth weight alone. The objective of this study was to determine whether the definition of thresholds based on a changepoint analysis of variability of birth weight and gestational age contributes to a more homogenous classification.

Methods

[...]

Results

When grouping the cases according to the calculated changepoints, the

variability within the groups with regard to case related costs could be

reduced. A refined grouping was achieved especially with cases of >2500 g birth

weight. An adjusted Grouping Grid for practical purposes was developed.

Conclusions

A novel method of classification of newborn cases by changepoint analysis was

developed, providing the possibility to assign costs or outcome indicators to

grouping mechanisms by gestational age and birth weight combined.



Quellle: Pedriatic Research, 12.11.2019