Long-term cost-effectiveness of matrix-associated chondrocyte implantation in the German health care system: a discrete event simulation
Long-term cost-effectiveness of matrix-associated chondrocyte implantation in the German health care system: a discrete event simulation (Springer).
Cartilage defects in the knee can be caused by injury, various types of arthritis, or degeneration. As a long-term consequence of cartilage defects, osteoarthritis can develop over time, often leading to the need for a total knee replacement (TKR). The treatment alternatives of chondral defects include, among others, microfracture, and
matrix-associated autologous chondrocyte implantation (M-ACI). The purpose of this study was to determine cost-effectiveness of M-ACI in Germany with available mid- and long-term
outcome data, with special focus on the avoidance of TKR.
[...]
Conclusion
M-ACI is projected to be a highly cost‐effective treatment for chondral defects
of the knee in the German healthcare setting.
[...]
Quelle: Springer, 22.01.2022