Long-term cost-effectiveness of matrix-associated chondrocyte implantation in the German health care system: a discrete event simulation (Springer).

Cartilage defects in the knee can be caused by injury, various types of arthritis, or degeneration. As a long-term consequence of cartilage defects, osteoarthritis can develop over time, often leading to the need for a total knee replacement (TKR). The treatment alternatives of chondral defects include, among others, microfracture, and

matrix-associated autologous chondrocyte implantation (M-ACI). The purpose of this study was to determine cost-effectiveness of M-ACI in Germany with available mid- and long-term

outcome data, with special focus on the avoidance of TKR.

[...]

Conclusion

M-ACI is projected to be a highly cost‐effective treatment for chondral defects

of the knee in the German healthcare setting.

[...]

Quelle: Springer, 22.01.2022