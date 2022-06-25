What can we learn about the psychiatric diagnostic categories by analysing patients' lived experiences with Machine-Learning? (Springer).

To deliver appropriate mental healthcare interventions and support, it is imperative to be able to distinguish one person from the other. The current classification of mental illness (e.g., DSM) is unable to do that well, indicating the problem of diagnostic heterogeneity

between disorders (i.e., the disorder categories have many common symptoms). As a result, the same person might be diagnosed with two different disorders by two independent clinicians.

[...]

Therefore, in this study, we inquire that if we prevent

such human intervention (and thereby their associated biases) and use

Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) to form those disorder structures from the data

(patient-reported symptoms) directly,

[...]

Finally, to the best of our knowledge, this is the first study, that demonstrated how to

use narrative qualitative data from patients with psychopathology and group

their experiences using an A.I.

[...]



Quelle: Springer, 24.06.2022