Enhancing Hospital Reimbursement Through a Pediatric Surgery Resident Orientation Program: A Focus on Accurate Diagnosis Code Documentation for Acute Appendicitis (Journal of Pediatric Surgery).

The usage of specific ICD-10 diagnosis codes significantly influences hospital reimbursement compared to non-specific codes. This study hypothesized that a formal orientation program for pediatric surgery residents would enhance the selection of accurate and specific diagnosis codes for acute appendicitis such as K35.30 for Acute appendicitis with localized peritonitis rather than K35.80 for “Unspecified acute appendicitis,” thereby improving hospital reimbursement.

Conclusions

A targeted resident orientation program significantly improves the use of specific ICD-10 codes for acute appendicitis, leading to increased hospital reimbursement. Such programs represent a valuable approach for enhancing the financial outcomes of pediatric surgical care while reinforcing the importance of accurate medical documentation.

Quelle: Journal of Pediatric Surgery, 12.09.2024