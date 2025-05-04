Increasing utilization of urethroplasty for male urethral stricture disease: analysis of in-hospital interventions in Germany from 2006 to 2023
Increasing utilization of urethroplasty for male urethral stricture disease: analysis of in-hospital interventions in Germany from 2006 to 2023 (Springer).
Begleitforschung - Datenanalyse - diagnosis related groups - DRG-Statistik - Fallzahl - Krankenhausbehandlung - stationäre Krankenhausbehandlung - Urethrastriktur - Urethroplastie - Urethrotomie - Urologie - URL