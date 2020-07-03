Introducing DRGs Into Greek National Healthcare System, in 27 Weeks (IOS Press).

Experiencing a devastating and intolerable economic crisis in Greece, the National Healthcare System (GR-NHS) needed a tool to manage expenditures and quality of healthcare services. The adoption of the Australian Disease Related Group (AU-DRG) system along with the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD-10) constituted the major components of the needed tool. The tool provided the means to perform the

transformation of the applying reimbursement system and at the same time to

monitor and control expenditures and quality of GR-NHS. The prevailing fiscal

conditions urged and obliged to design and implement a project regarding the

introduction of a DRG system into GR-NHS in the limiting time period of 6

months or 27 weeks. The project utilized solely the available resources of the

Ministry of Health with the direct support from the largest Health Insurance

Fund (IKA). [...]

Quelle: IOS Press, 02.07.2020