Kodierhilfen 2025 Abbott Reimbursement-Unterlagen
Abbott-Kodierhilfen 2025 (mit freundlicher Genehmigung):
Kodierhilfe 2025 Ablationen (Abbott, PDF, 380 kB).
Kodierhilfe 2025 CRM Ambulant(Abbott, PDF, 5,8 MB).
Kodierhilfe 2025 CRM Übersicht(Abbott, PDF, 109 kB).
Kodierhilfe 2025 Ereignisrekorder (Abbott, PDF, 409 kB).
Kodierhilfe 2025 Gefäßinterventionen (Abbott, PDF, 2,8 MB).
Kodierhilfe 2025 Heart Failure (Abbott, PDF, 7,5 MB).
Kodierhilfe 2025 intrakardialer Impulsgenerator 2-Kammer (Abbott, PDF, 556 kB).
Kodierhilfe 2025 intrakardialer Impulsgenerator (Abbott, PDF, 285 kB).
Kodierhilfe 2025 Koronarinterventionen PCI (Abbott, PDF, 2,8 MB).
Kodierhilfe 2025 Neurostimulation Ambulant (Abbott, PDF, 5,4 MB).
Kodierhilfe 2025 Neurostimulation (Abbott, PDF, 5,2 MB).
Kodierhilfe 2025 Pulmonalarterieller Drucksensor (Abbott, PDF, 1,3 MB).
Kodierhilfe 2025 Rhythmologie (Abbott, PDF, 5,2 MB).
Kodierhilfe 2025 Katheterbasierte Mitralklappentherapie (Abbott, PDF, 754 kB).
Kodierhilfe 2025 Katheterbasierte Trikuspidalklappentherapie (Abbott, PDF, 653 kB).
Kodierhilfe 2025 Mitralklappen Transkatheter Ersatz (Abbott, PDF, 646 kB).
Kodierhilfe 2025 OAS koronar (Abbott, PDF, 933 kB).
Kodierhilfe 2025 Structural Heart (Abbott, PDF, 2,8 MB).