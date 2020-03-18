Medizinische Kodierfachkraft Data to Decision AG Hamburg D-to-D /> Richtlinie Methoden Krankenhausbehandlung: Allogene Stammzelltransplantation bei aggressiven B-Zell-Non-Hodgkin-Lymphomen />

Medtronic Neuromodulationsverfahren Kodierung und Vergütung 2020 Reimbursement

Medtronic Reimbursement-Programm 2020 - Kodierung und Vergütung in der stationären Versorgung:


  • Verfahren der Neuromodulation

    • Neuromodulationsverfahren Kodierung und Vergütung 2020 (Download, PDF, 1,5 MB).

    • Periphere Nervenstimulation: OPS-Guide 2020 (Download, PDF, 291 kB).

    • Neuromodulationsverfahren Behandlungspfade 2020 (Download, PDF, 1,4 MB).

    • Neuromodulationsverfahren 2020: Ambulante Versorgung und privatärztliche Liquidation in der stationären Versorgung (Download, PDF, 1 MB).

    • Tiefe Hirnstimulation 2020 OPS-Guide (Download, PDF, 283 kB).

    • Rückenmarkstimulation und implantierbare Medikamentenpumpe 2020 OPS-Guide (Download, PDF, 330 kB).

    • Stuhlinkontinenz: Sakrale Neuromodulation 2020 (Download, PDF, 807 kB).

    • Harninkontinenz: Sakrale Neuromodulation 2020 (Download, PDF, 809 kB).



