Reimbursement und Kostenerstattung Medtronic Programm 2020 Kodierung und Vergütung in der stationären Versorgung

Medtronic Reimbursement-Programm 2020 - Kodierung und Vergütung in der stationären Versorgung:

  • Interventionelle Gefäßeingriffe
    • Kodierhilfe 2020 Gefäßintervention: Kodierung und Vergütung in der stationären Versorgung - Endovaskuläre Eingriffe an der Aorta, Periphere Gefäßintervention, Embolisationen (Medtronic, PDF, 2,3 MB).
    • Kodierhilfe 2020 Perkutan-transluminale Gefäßintervention an Koronargefäßen und Renale Denervierung (Medtronic, PDF, 1 MB).
    • Endoluminale Intervention (Behandlung von Krampfadern): Kodierung und Vergütung in der stationären Versorgung 2020 (Medtronic, PDF, 141 kB).
    • DAART 2020 Directional atherectomy with antirestenotic therapy - Kodierhilfe (Medtronic, PDF, 125 kB).
    • Periphere Eingriffe und Embolisationen 2020 Kodierleitfaden (Medtronic, PDF, 2,3 MB).
  • Chirurgische Ablationsverfahren
    • Kodierhilfe 2020: Barrx Radiofrequenzablation im Bereich Ösophagus, GAVE und Strahlenproktitis (Medtronic, PDF, 2 MB).
    • Gastroenterologie, Urologie und Viszeralmedizin
      • Ambulantes Operieren: Handbuch 2020 - Implantierbare Therapiesysteme zur Neuromodulation (Download, PDF, 822 kB).
      • Synthetische und biologische Netze in der Hernienchirurgie 2020 (Medtronic, PDF, 1,2 MB).

    • Herzchirurgie

      • Transkatheter-Klappenimplantation (TCV) 2020 Kodierung und Vergütung (Download, PDF, 555 kB).

      • Herzchirurgie 2020 Kodierung und Vergütung (Download, PDF, 1,4 MB).

      • Herzunterstützungssysteme 2020 Ventricular Assist Device (VAD) Informationen zur Kodierung und Vergütung (Download, PDF, 480 kB).


    • Oto-Rhino-Laryngologie / Neurochirurgie

      • Kodierung 2020 Ventrikelshuntsysteme und Vergütung (Download, PDF, 357 kB).

      • HNO- und Schilddrüsenchirurgie: Kodierung und Vergütung in der stationären und ambulanten Versorgung 2020 (Download, PDF, 1,7 MB).

      • Intraoperatives neurophysiologisches Monitoring in der stationären Versorgung 2020 (Download, PDF, 251 kB).


    • Diagnostische Technologien

      • Pillcam SB - Kapselendoskopie für den Dünndarm 2020 (Medtronic, PDF, 966 kB).

      • Pillcam 2020 C2 - Kapselendoskopie für den Dickdarm (Medtronic, PDF, 1 MB).

      • Pillcam 2020 - Ambulante Kapselendoskopie (Medtronic, PDF, 388 kB).

      • Elektromagnetische Navigation und Bronchoskopie: Kodierung und Vergütung in der stationären Versorgung 2020 (Medtronic, PDF, 449 kB).


    • Navigation / Bildgebende Verfahren

      • Intraoperative Navigation und Bildgebung 2020 Kodierung und Vergütung (Download, PDF, 349 kB).


    • Rhythmologie / Elektrophysiologie

      • Reveal-Herzmonitor 2020 (Download, PDF, 910 kB).

      • Ablationen 2020 in der stationären Versorgung (Download, PDF, 1 MB).

      • Kodierhilfe 2020 Herzschrittmacher, Defibrillatoren und Ereignisrekorder (Download, PDF, 1,2 MB).

      • Kodierhilfe 2020 Herzstimulation ambulant (Download, PDF, 1,2 MB).


    • Verfahren der Neuromodulation

      • Neuromodulationsverfahren Kodierung und Vergütung 2020 (Download, PDF, 1,5 MB).

      • Periphere Nervenstimulation: OPS-Guide 2020 (Download, PDF, 291 kB).

      • Neuromodulationsverfahren Behandlungspfade 2020 (Download, PDF, 1,4 MB).

      • Neuromodulationsverfahren 2020: Ambulante Versorgung und privatärztliche Liquidation in der stationären Versorgung (Download, PDF, 1 MB).

      • Tiefe Hirnstimulation 2020 OPS-Guide (Download, PDF, 283 kB).

      • Rückenmarkstimulation und implantierbare Medikamentenpumpe 2020 OPS-Guide (Download, PDF, 330 kB).

      • Stuhlinkontinenz: Sakrale Neuromodulation 2020 (Download, PDF, 807 kB).

      • Harninkontinenz: Sakrale Neuromodulation 2020 (Download, PDF, 809 kB).



    • Überwachung und Anästhesie

      • Sauerstoffsättigungsmessung und Sediertiefe sowie Hypnosetiefemessung mit INVOS und BIS: Kodierung und Vergütung in der stationären Versorgung (Download, PDF, 1,5 MB).

      • Beatmung und Intensivmedizin: Kodierung und Vergütung in der stationären Versorgung 2020 (Download, PDF, 1,7 MB).

      • Intraoperatives neurophysiologisches Monitoring: Kodierung und Vergütung in der stationären Versorgung 2020 (Download, PDF, 251 kB).


