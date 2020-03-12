Reimbursement und Kostenerstattung Medtronic Programm 2020 Kodierung und Vergütung in der stationären Versorgung
Medtronic Reimbursement-Programm 2020 - Kodierung und Vergütung in der stationären Versorgung:
- Interventionelle Gefäßeingriffe
- Kodierhilfe 2020 Gefäßintervention: Kodierung und Vergütung in der stationären Versorgung - Endovaskuläre Eingriffe an der Aorta, Periphere Gefäßintervention, Embolisationen (Medtronic, PDF, 2,3 MB).
- Kodierhilfe 2020 Perkutan-transluminale Gefäßintervention an Koronargefäßen und Renale Denervierung (Medtronic, PDF, 1 MB).
- Endoluminale Intervention (Behandlung von Krampfadern): Kodierung und Vergütung in der stationären Versorgung 2020 (Medtronic, PDF, 141 kB).
- DAART 2020 Directional atherectomy with antirestenotic therapy - Kodierhilfe (Medtronic, PDF, 125 kB).
- Periphere Eingriffe und Embolisationen 2020 Kodierleitfaden (Medtronic, PDF, 2,3 MB).
- Chirurgische Ablationsverfahren
- Kodierhilfe 2020: Barrx Radiofrequenzablation im Bereich Ösophagus, GAVE und Strahlenproktitis (Medtronic, PDF, 2 MB).
- Gastroenterologie, Urologie und Viszeralmedizin
- Herzchirurgie
- Transkatheter-Klappenimplantation (TCV) 2020 Kodierung und Vergütung (Download, PDF, 555 kB).
- Herzchirurgie 2020 Kodierung und Vergütung (Download, PDF, 1,4 MB).
- Herzunterstützungssysteme 2020 Ventricular Assist Device (VAD) Informationen zur Kodierung und Vergütung (Download, PDF, 480 kB).
- Oto-Rhino-Laryngologie / Neurochirurgie
- Kodierung 2020 Ventrikelshuntsysteme und Vergütung (Download, PDF, 357 kB).
- HNO- und Schilddrüsenchirurgie: Kodierung und Vergütung in der stationären und ambulanten Versorgung 2020 (Download, PDF, 1,7 MB).
- Intraoperatives neurophysiologisches Monitoring in der stationären Versorgung 2020 (Download, PDF, 251 kB).
- Diagnostische Technologien
- Pillcam SB - Kapselendoskopie für den Dünndarm 2020 (Medtronic, PDF, 966 kB).
- Pillcam 2020 C2 - Kapselendoskopie für den Dickdarm (Medtronic, PDF, 1 MB).
- Pillcam 2020 - Ambulante Kapselendoskopie (Medtronic, PDF, 388 kB).
- Elektromagnetische Navigation und Bronchoskopie: Kodierung und Vergütung in der stationären Versorgung 2020 (Medtronic, PDF, 449 kB).
- Navigation / Bildgebende Verfahren
- Intraoperative Navigation und Bildgebung 2020 Kodierung und Vergütung (Download, PDF, 349 kB).
- Rhythmologie / Elektrophysiologie
- Reveal-Herzmonitor 2020 (Download, PDF, 910 kB).
- Ablationen 2020 in der stationären Versorgung (Download, PDF, 1 MB).
- Kodierhilfe 2020 Herzschrittmacher, Defibrillatoren und Ereignisrekorder (Download, PDF, 1,2 MB).
- Kodierhilfe 2020 Herzstimulation ambulant (Download, PDF, 1,2 MB).
- Verfahren der Neuromodulation
- Neuromodulationsverfahren Kodierung und Vergütung 2020 (Download, PDF, 1,5 MB).
- Periphere Nervenstimulation: OPS-Guide 2020 (Download, PDF, 291 kB).
- Neuromodulationsverfahren Behandlungspfade 2020 (Download, PDF, 1,4 MB).
- Neuromodulationsverfahren 2020: Ambulante Versorgung und privatärztliche Liquidation in der stationären Versorgung (Download, PDF, 1 MB).
- Tiefe Hirnstimulation 2020 OPS-Guide (Download, PDF, 283 kB).
- Rückenmarkstimulation und implantierbare Medikamentenpumpe 2020 OPS-Guide (Download, PDF, 330 kB).
- Stuhlinkontinenz: Sakrale Neuromodulation 2020 (Download, PDF, 807 kB).
- Harninkontinenz: Sakrale Neuromodulation 2020 (Download, PDF, 809 kB).
- Überwachung und Anästhesie
- Sauerstoffsättigungsmessung und Sediertiefe sowie Hypnosetiefemessung mit INVOS und BIS: Kodierung und Vergütung in der stationären Versorgung (Download, PDF, 1,5 MB).
- Beatmung und Intensivmedizin: Kodierung und Vergütung in der stationären Versorgung 2020 (Download, PDF, 1,7 MB).
- Intraoperatives neurophysiologisches Monitoring: Kodierung und Vergütung in der stationären Versorgung 2020 (Download, PDF, 251 kB).
