Pflegepersonalkosten: 16 Milliarden Euro aus DRG-Katalog ausgegliedert
Pflegepersonalkosten: 16 Milliarden Euro aus DRG-Katalog ausgegliedert (Deutsches Ärzteblatt).
aG-DRG-Katalog 2021 - DRG - DRG-2021 - DRG-Datensatz (§21 KHEntgG) - Fallpauschalen - intensivmedizinische Komplexbehandlung - Kalkulation - Kostenausgliederung - Pädiatrie - Personalkosten - Pflege - Pflegebudget - Pflegeentgeltwert 2021 - Pflegeerlöskatalog 2021 - Pflegefinanzierung - Pflegekomplexmaßnahmen-Score (PKMS) - Pflegepersonal-Stärkungs-Gesetz (PpSG) - Statistik - URL