Bergman Clinics expandiert in Deutschland durch Übernahme von Medical One (Pressemitteilung).

Bergman Clinics takes a next step in the expansion of its position. in Germany by acquiring clinic group Medical One, a platform for plastic and aesthetical treatments with over 10,000 clients annually. Bergman Clinics acquires 1 clinic in Stuttgart, the brands, clients as well as the contracts with 11

intake locations. The well-known Medical One brand will be continued by Bergman Clinics.

Bergman Clinics will implement its proven concept to Medical One. The aim is to make the patient's

treatments even more pleasant, for example by ensuring short waiting times and a feel-good

atmosphere in the practices and clinics. In the future, Bergman Clinics will explore synergies and

increase footfall with their own clinic network, guaranteeing Bergman Clinics' high quality standards

throughout Germany.

[...]

Quelle: Pressemitteilung, 18.02.2021