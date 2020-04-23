Roboter von Boston Dynamics hilft in der Corona-Krise (Pressemitteilung).

Mobile robots play a vital role in removing people from dangerous environments. We have spent the last six weeks building and testing a payload and application architecture that would enable our robot, Spot, to help reduce exposure of frontline healthcare workers to the novel COVID-19 virus. We developed the payload, hardware, and software for this application

so that they are generalizable and able to be deployed on other mobile robotic

platforms with APIs and capacity for custom payloads.

Today, we are sharing the results of our initial work deploying the robot with

Bringham and Women’s Hospital in Massachusetts and we are open-sourcing the

hardware and software designs used to get these robots into the field. Our hope

is that these tools can enable developers and roboticists to rapidly deploy

robots in order to reduce risks to medical staff.

[...]

Quelle: Pressemitteilung, 23.04.2020