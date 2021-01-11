Full Body Exposure: CybelAngel Analysis of Medical Data Leaks (Press Release).

CybelAngel identifies medical devices and web portals leaking unprotected images including X-rays and CT Scans PARIS and NEW YORK, December 15, 2020 – The analyst team at CybelAngel, a global leader in digital risk protection, has discovered that more than 45 million medical imaging files – including

X-rays and CT scans – are freely accessible on unprotected servers, in a new research report released today. The report “Full Body Exposure” is the result of a six-month investigation into

Network Attached Storage (NAS) and Digital Imaging and Communications in

Medicine (DICOM), the de facto standard used by healthcare professionals to

send and receive medical data. The analysts discovered millions of sensitive

images, including personal healthcare information (PHI), were available

unencrypted and without password protection.

CybelAngel tools scanned approximately 4.3 billion IP addresses and detected

more than 45 million unique medical images left exposed on over 2,140

unprotected servers across 67 countries including the US, UK, France and

Germany.

The analysts found that openly available medical images, including up to 200

lines of metadata per record which included PII (personally identifiable

information; name, birth date, address, etc.) and PHI (height, weight,

diagnosis, etc.), could be accessed without the need for a username or

password. In some instances login portals accepted blank usernames and

passwords.

“The fact that we did not use any hacking tools throughout our research

highlights the ease with which we were able to discover and access these

files,” says David Sygula, Senior Cybersecurity Analyst at CybelAngel and

author of the report. “This is a concerning discovery and proves that more

stringent security processes must be put in place to protect how sensitive

medical data is shared and stored by healthcare professionals. A balance

between security and accessibility is imperative to prevent leaks from becoming

a major data breach.”

Todd Carroll, CybelAngel CISO further commented, “Medical centers work with a

vast, interconnected web of third-party providers and the cloud is an essential

platform for sharing and storing data. However, gaps in security, such as this,

present a huge risk, both for the individuals whose data is compromised and the

healthcare institutions that are governed by regulations to protect patients’

data. The health sector has faced unprecedented challenges this year, however

the security and privacy of their patients’ most personal records must be

protected, to prevent highly confidential data falling into the wrong hands.”

The report highlights the security risks of publicly accessible images

containing highly personal information including ransomware and blackmail.

Fraud is a particular risk, as this type of imagery fetches a premium on the

dark web.

From a compliance standpoint, healthcare providers are also liable to sanctions

under regulations such as GDPR in Europe, and HIPAA in the US, for breaches of

sensitive patient information.

CybelAngel advises there are simple steps that healthcare facilities can take

to safeguard the way they share and store data including to:

Determine if pandemic response exceeds your security policies: Ad hoc NAS

devices, file-sharing apps and contractors may take data beyond your ability to

enforce access controls

Ensure proper network segmentation of connected medical imaging equipment:

Minimize any exposure critical diagnostic equipment and supporting systems have

to wider business or public networks

Conduct real-world audit of third-party partners: Assess which parties may be

unmanaged or not in compliance with required policies and protocols.

CybelAngel provides a complimentary, comprehensive 30-day data exposure

assessment healthcare and other organizations use to measure their risk and

uncover priority issues.

The full report can be found here.

Quelle: Press Release, 14.12.2020