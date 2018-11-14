A scoping review of empirical evidence on the impacts of the DRG introduction in Germany and Switzerland (Wiley).

Germany and Switzerland have introduced diagnosis‐related groups (DRGs) for hospital reimbursement. This scoping review aims to evaluate if empirical evidence exists on the effect of the DRG introduction.

[...]

Conclusions

Only a minority of identified articles (30.4%; 41 of 135) presented empirical

data. This indicates that discussion on the topic is not totally

evidence‐based. The only common trend was a decrease in length of stay.

