Acute Myocardial Infarction Cohorts Defined by International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision Versus Diagnosis-Related Groups: Analysis of Diagnostic Agreement and Quality Measures in an Integrated Health System (Circulation).
Among Medicare value-based payment programs for acute myocardial infarction (AMI), the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program uses International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision (ICD-10) codes to identify the program denominator, while the Bundled Payments for Care Improvement Advanced
program uses diagnosis-related groups (DRGs).
Conclusions:
The method used to identify denominators for value-based payment programs has
important implications for the patient characteristics and outcomes of the
populations. As national and local quality initiatives mature, an emphasis on
ICD-10 codes to define AMI cohorts would better represent type 1 myocardial
infarction patients.
Quelle: Circulation, 03.03.2021