Adoption of large-scale medical equipment: the impact of competition in the German inpatient sector (Springer).

The availability of large-scale medical equipment such as computed tomography (CT), magnet resonance imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography (PET) scanners has increased rapidly worldwide over the last decades. Among OECD countries, Germany ranks high according to the number of imaging technologies and their applications per inhabitant. In contrast to other countries, there is no active governmental planning of large-scale medical equipment. We therefore

investigated whether and how the adoption and distribution of CT, MRI and PET

scanners in the German inpatient sector is subject to competition.

[...]

No influence regarding the amount of state subsidies could be

identified. Furthermore, hospital size and university status strongly affect

the adoption.

[...]

Quelle: Springer, 21.11.2021