Neue Fristen f&#252;r Budgetverhandlungen? /> Neue Chefin f&#252;r die Unimedizin Rostock />

Nachrichten

  1. Meldungen
  2. Adrenalectomies in children and adolescents in Germany - a diagnose related groups based analysis from 2009-2017

Adrenalectomies in children and adolescents in Germany - a diagnose related groups based analysis from 2009-2017 mydrg.de





library_books

Adrenalectomies in children and adolescents in Germany - a diagnose related groups based analysis from 2009-2017

Adrenalectomies in children and adolescents in Germany - a diagnose related groups based analysis from 2009-2017 (Frontiers in endocrinology).



[...] All adrenal surgeries (defined by OPS codes) of patients between the age 0 and 21 years in Germany were included.
[...]
Conclusion: Overall complication rate of adrenalectomies in the pediatric
population in Germany is low, demonstrating good therapeutic quality. Our
analysis revealed a very uneven distribution of patient volume among
hospitals.
[...]


Quelle: Frontiers in endocrinology, 27.07.2022

« Neue Fristen für Budgetverhandlungen? | Adrenalectomies in children and adolescents in Germany - a diagnose related groups based analysis from 2009-2017 | Neue Chefin für die Unimedizin Rostock »

Suche

Navigation

Helferlein

Rubrik

Anzeige: ID GmbH
Anzeige