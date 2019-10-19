Age and Sex Differences in Ischemic Stroke Treatment in a Nationwide Analysis of 1.11 Million Hospitalized Cases (AHA Journals).

To date, there is still uncertainty about age and sex differences in access to stroke unit treatment and use of intravenous thrombolysis (IVT), while age and sex differences have not been investigated for the new treatment option of mechanical thrombectomy (MT). We, therefore, undertook a complete nationwide

analysis of all hospitalized ischemic stroke patients in Germany from 2013 to

2017.

[...]

Conclusions

Access to stroke unit treatment has to be increased in both older patients and

women of all ages. While there was no sex difference in IVT use, it is

important to further investigate the significantly higher frequency of MT in

women with ischemic stroke irrespective of age.

Quelle: AHA Journals, 18.10.2019