Amputation rates of the lower limb by amputation level - observational study using German national hospital discharge data from 2005 to 2015 (BMC Health Services Research).

In international comparisons, rates of amputations of the lower limb are relatively high in Germany. This study aims to analyze trends in lower limb amputations over time, as well as outcomes of care concerning in-hospital mortality and reamputation rates during the same hospital

stay which might indicate the quality of surgical and perioperative health care processes.

[...]

Results

[...]

Conclusions

The number of lower limb amputations declined in Germany, however distinctly stronger in women than in men. The observed decreases of in-hospital mortality as well as of reamputation rates point to improvements in perioperative health care. Despite these indications of improvements, the distinct increase in case numbers at the level of toe/foot ray calls for additional targeted prevention efforts, especially for patients with diabetes.

Quelle: BMC Health Services Research, 08.01.2019