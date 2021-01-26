An Empirical Study on the Operative Treatment of Symptomatic Urolithiasis in Germany (Karger).

Purpose: The guidelines of the German, European, and American Urological Associations on urolithiasis advise against general ureteral stenting before and after an uncomplicated ureterorenoscopy (URS). However, German and European guidelines state that stenting prior to URS facilitates stone extraction and reduces intraoperative complications. According to the published literature, German practice seems to deviate from recommendations.

[...]

In every second urological department (49.7%), the German Diagnosis Related Group (G-DRG) system influences the

period of pre-stenting before a secondary URS.

[...]

Conclusion: In Germany, the percentage of primary URS is low, and a

ureter stenting is performed in most of the urological departments

after URS. Delaying therapy due to economic aspects is

the standard in almost half of all urological departments.

[...]

Quelle: Karger, 22.01.2021