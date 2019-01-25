Analysis of Hospital Mortality Data: The Role of DRGs

Analysis of Hospital Mortality Data: The Role of DRG's (Scientific Research).

Background: Factors associated with hospital mortality are usually identified and their effects are quantified through statistical modeling. To guide the choice of the best statistical model, we first quantify the predictive ability of each model and then use

the CIHI index to see if the hospital policy needs any change.

Objectives: The main purpose of this study compared three statistical models in the evaluation of the association between hospital mortality and two risk factors, namely subject’s age at admission

and the length of stay, adjusting for the effect of Diagnostic Related Groups (DRG).

[...]

Results: The GLM procedure showed that the proportional

contribution of DRG is 16%. All three models showed significant and increasing

trend in mortality (P < 0.0001) with respect to the two risk factors (age at

admission, and hospital length of stay). It was also clear that the CIHI index

was not different under the three models. We re-estimated the models parameters

after dichotomizing the risk factors at the optimal cut-off points, using the

ROC curve. The parameters estimates and their significance did not change.

