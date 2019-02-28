Antibiotic management of urinary tract infection in elderly patients in primary care and its association with bloodstream infections and all cause mortality: population based cohort study (British Medical Journal).

Objective To evaluate the association between antibiotic treatment for urinary tract infection (UTI) and severe adverse outcomes in elderly patients in primary care.

[...]

The rate

of bloodstream infection was significantly higher among those patients not

prescribed an antibiotic (2.9%; n=647) and those recorded as revisiting the

general practitioner within seven days of the initial consultation for an

antibiotic prescription compared with those given a prescription for an

antibiotic at the initial consultation (2.2% v 0.2%; P=0.001).

[...]

In the context of an increase of Escherichia coli

bloodstream infections in England, early initiation of recommended first line

antibiotics for UTI in the older population is advocated.

[...]

Quelle: British Medical Journal, 27.02.2019