  Application of DRGs in hospital medical record management and its impact on service quality

Application of DRGs in hospital medical record management and its impact on service quality

To explore the application of diagnosis-related groups (DRGs) in hospital medical record management and the impact on service quality.
Applying DRGs in hospital medical record management can effectively reduce the
error rate of medical records and improve the quality of hospital services.

Quelle: Oxford Academic, 14.11.2022

