Are costs derived from diagnosis-related groups suitable for use in economic evaluations? A comparison across nine European countries in the European Healthcare and Social Cost Database (Springer).

Economic evaluation of health technologies requires healthcare resources, procedures and services to be valued at their opportunity cost. In practice, many economic evaluation studies use official databases of hospital Diagnosis-Related Groups (DRGs) as inputs where

unit costs are required. This study describes the available data on costs of hospital DRG from official, publicly available sources in nine European countries (England, France,

Germany, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden), critically

examines and compares the methodologies used to construct these databases and

comments on the appropriateness of such unit cost data for economic

evaluation.

Analysts should evaluate carefully whether DRG costs or tariffs published in

each country are appropriate for use in economic evaluation.

26.02.2022