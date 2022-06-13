Artificial intelligence processing electronic health records to identify commonalities and comorbidities cluster at Immuno Center Humanitas (Wiley).

[...] Understanding the link between a single disease and its comorbidities is important for appropriate treatment and management. We evaluate the ability of an

NLP-based process for knowledge discovery to detect information about pathologies, patients' phenotype, doctors' prescriptions and commonalities in electronic medical records, by

extracting information from free narrative text written by clinicians during

medical visits, resulting in the extraction of valuable information and

enriching real world evidence data from a multidisciplinary setting.

[...]

Conclusions

[...] This means that NLP tools could have significant role in many other

research fields of medicine, as it may help identify other important, and

possibly previously neglected clusters of patients with comorbidities and

commonalities.

[...]

Quelle: Wiley, 08.06.2022