Associations of Chinese diagnosis-related group systems with inpatient expenditures for older people with hip fracture
Hip fracture is frequent in older people and represents a major public health issue worldwide. The increasing incidence of hip fracture and the associated hospitalization costs place a significant economic burden on older patients and their families.[...]
This study aimed to evaluate the associations of C-DRG system with inpatient expenditures for older people with hip fracture.
[...]
Conclusion
The implementation of C-DRG payment system reduced both the absolute amount of
OOP payments and OOP payments as a share of total inpatient expenditure for
older patients with hip fracture, without affecting total inpatient
expenditure.
[...]
