2020 in Th&#252;ringer Krankenh&#228;usern 13 Prozent weniger vollstation&#228;r behandelte Patienten als im Vorjahr /> Ruppiner Kliniken mit neuem medizinischen Gesch&#228;ftsf&#252;hrer />

Nachrichten

  1. Meldungen
  2. Associations of Chinese diagnosis-related group systems with inpatient expenditures for older people with hip fracture

Associations of Chinese diagnosis-related group systems with inpatient expenditures for older people with hip fracture mydrg.de





library_books

Associations of Chinese diagnosis-related group systems with inpatient expenditures for older people with hip fracture

Associations of Chinese diagnosis-related group systems with inpatient expenditures for older people with hip fracture (Springer).



Hip fracture is frequent in older people and represents a major public health issue worldwide. The increasing incidence of hip fracture and the associated hospitalization costs place a significant economic burden on older patients and their families.[...]
This study aimed to evaluate the associations of C-DRG system with inpatient expenditures for older people with hip fracture.
[...]
Conclusion
The implementation of C-DRG payment system reduced both the absolute amount of
OOP payments and OOP payments as a share of total inpatient expenditure for
older patients with hip fracture, without affecting total inpatient
expenditure.
[...]

Quelle: Springer, 01.03.2022

« 2020 in Thüringer Krankenhäusern 13 Prozent weniger vollstationär behandelte Patienten als im Vorjahr | Associations of Chinese diagnosis-related group systems with inpatient expenditures for older people with hip fracture | Ruppiner Kliniken mit neuem medizinischen Geschäftsführer »

Suche

Navigation

Helferlein

Rubrik

Anzeige: ID GmbH
Anzeige