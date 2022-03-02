Associations of Chinese diagnosis-related group systems with inpatient expenditures for older people with hip fracture (Springer).

Hip fracture is frequent in older people and represents a major public health issue worldwide. The increasing incidence of hip fracture and the associated hospitalization costs place a significant economic burden on older patients and their families.[...]

This study aimed to evaluate the associations of C-DRG system with inpatient expenditures for older people with hip fracture.

[...]

Conclusion

The implementation of C-DRG payment system reduced both the absolute amount of

OOP payments and OOP payments as a share of total inpatient expenditure for

older patients with hip fracture, without affecting total inpatient

expenditure.

[...]

