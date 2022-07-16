Gesch&#228;ftsf&#252;hrer verl&#228;sst die KMG-Klinik Luckenwalde /> Kritik an Pl&#228;nen f&#252;r das Krankenhaus Freilassing />

Bundled payments for hip fracture surgery are associated with improved access, quality, and healthcare utilization, but higher costs for complex cases

Bundled payments for hip fracture surgery are associated with improved access, quality, and healthcare utilization, but higher costs for complex cases: An interrupted time series analysis (Journal of Orthopaedic Trauma).



Objectives: To study the impact of bundled payments for surgically managed hip fractures on care access, care quality, healthcare resource utilisation, clinical impact and acute care cost.
[...]

Conclusions:
Bundled payments for surgically managed hip fractures were associated with
benefits for several outcomes pertinent to clinical improvement initiatives.
[...]

Quelle: Journal of Orthopaedic Trauma, 15.07.2022

