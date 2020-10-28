Universit&#228;tsklinikum Gie&#223;en und Marburg mit neuem Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden /> Az. L 5 KR 738/16: Krankenkasse erstreitet Erstattung von in 71 Krankhausbehandlungsf&#228;llen an die Beklagte gezahlten Aufwandspauschalen />

  2. Challenges and Adverse Outcomes of Implementing Reimbursement Mechanisms Based on the Diagnosis-Related Group Classification System: A systematic review

library_books

Abstract: In health insurance, a reimbursement mechanism refers to a method of third-party repayment to offset the use of medical services and equipment. This systematic review aimed to identify challenges and adverse outcomes generated by the implementation of reimbursement mechanisms based on the diagnosis-related group (DRG) classification system. [...]
severe diseases and specialised services), a lack of adequate supervision and
technical infrastructure and the complexity of the method. Adverse outcomes
included reduced length of patient stay, early patient discharge, decreased
admissions, increased re-admissions and reduced services. Moreover, DRG-based
reimbursement mechanisms often resulted in the referral of patients to other
institutions, thus transferring costs to other sectors.

Quelle: SQUMJ, 05.10.2020

