Challenges and Adverse Outcomes of Implementing Reimbursement Mechanisms Based on the Diagnosis-Related Group Classification System: A systematic review (SQUMJ).

Abstract: In health insurance, a reimbursement mechanism refers to a method of third-party repayment to offset the use of medical services and equipment. This systematic review aimed to identify challenges and adverse outcomes generated by the implementation of reimbursement mechanisms based on the diagnosis-related group (DRG) classification system. [...]

severe diseases and specialised services), a lack of adequate supervision and

technical infrastructure and the complexity of the method. Adverse outcomes

included reduced length of patient stay, early patient discharge, decreased

admissions, increased re-admissions and reduced services. Moreover, DRG-based

reimbursement mechanisms often resulted in the referral of patients to other

institutions, thus transferring costs to other sectors.

Quelle: SQUMJ, 05.10.2020