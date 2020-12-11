Characteristics and related factors of emergency department visits, readmission, and hospital transfers of inpatients under a DRG-based payment system: A nationwide cohort study (PLOS One).

Taiwan has implemented the Diagnosis Related Groups (DRGs) since 2010, and the quality of care under the DRG-Based Payment System is concerned. This study aimed to examine the characteristics, related factors, and time distribution of emergency department (ED) visits, readmission, and hospital transfers of inpatients under the DRG-Based Payment System for each Major Diagnostic Category (MDC).

[...]

Conclusion

The study shows a significant correlation between Major Diagnostic Categories

in surgery and ED visits, readmission, and hospital transfers. The results

suggested that the main reasons for the high risk may need further

investigation for MDCs in ED visits, readmissions, and hospital transfers.



Quelle: PLOS One, 09.12.2020