Comparative analysis of resource utilization in integrative anthroposophic and all German pediatric inpatient departments (BMC).

Integrative Medicine (IM) combines conventional and complementary therapies. It aims to address biological, psychological, social, spiritual and environmental aspects of patients’ health. During the past 20 years, the use and request of IM in children and adults has grown.

[...]

Conclusions

Treatment within integrative anthroposophic pediatric departments fits well in

terms of the DRG defined conditions concerning length of stay, even though

integrative pediatric patients has an increased length of stay of averagely 1

day, which is most likely associated to time consuming, complex integrative

treatment approaches and to a certain extend to higher amount of chronic and

severe diseases.



Quelle: BMC, 12.10.2020