Construction of a semi-automatic ICD-10 coding system (Springer).

The International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision (ICD-10) has been widely used to describe the diagnosis information of patients. Automatic ICD-10 coding is important because manually assigning codes is expensive, time consuming and error prone. Although numerous approaches have been developed to explore automatic coding, few of them have been applied in practice. Our aim is to construct a practical, automatic ICD-10 coding machine to improve coding

efficiency and quality in daily work.

Methods

Results

The values of P were 89.27 and 88.38% in the first testing phase and the second

testing phase, respectively, which demonstrate high precision. The automatic

ICD-10 coding system completed more than 160,000 codes in 16 months, which

reduced the workload of the coders.

Conclusions

Our automatic coding system is well suited for the coding task.

Quelle: Springer, 15.04.2020