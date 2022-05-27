Leitlinie Pr&#228;vention, Diagnostik, Therapie und Nachsorge des Lungenkarzinoms - Konsultationfassung /> &#196;rztetag fordert grundlegende Krankenhausreformen />

Nachrichten

  1. Meldungen
  2. Cost-effectiveness of the MitraClip device in German heart failure patients with secondary mitral regurgitation

Cost-effectiveness of the MitraClip device in German heart failure patients with secondary mitral regurgitation mydrg.de




library_books

Cost-effectiveness of the MitraClip device in German heart failure patients with secondary mitral regurgitation

Cost-effectiveness of the MitraClip device in German heart failure patients with secondary mitral regurgitation (Springer).



To evaluate the cost-effectiveness of the MitraClip device (MitraClip) in addition to optimal medical therapy (OMT) in patients with heart failure and secondary mitral regurgitation in Germany.
[...]

Conclusions
Depending on the willingness-to-pay threshold, for patients with heart failure
and a moderate-to-severe or severe secondary mitral regurgitation the MitraClip
can be cost-effective from the perspective of the German SHI.

Quelle: Springer, 27.05.2023

« Leitlinie Prävention, Diagnostik, Therapie und Nachsorge des Lungenkarzinoms - Konsultationfassung | Cost-effectiveness of the MitraClip device in German heart failure patients with secondary mitral regurgitation | Ärztetag fordert grundlegende Krankenhausreformen »

Suche

Navigation

Helferlein

Rubrik

Anzeige: ID GmbH
Anzeige