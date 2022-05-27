Cost-effectiveness of the MitraClip device in German heart failure patients with secondary mitral regurgitation
To evaluate the cost-effectiveness of the MitraClip device (MitraClip) in addition to optimal medical therapy (OMT) in patients with heart failure and secondary mitral regurgitation in Germany.
[...]
Conclusions
Depending on the willingness-to-pay threshold, for patients with heart failure
and a moderate-to-severe or severe secondary mitral regurgitation the MitraClip
can be cost-effective from the perspective of the German SHI.
