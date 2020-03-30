Current diagnosis-related group-based bundling for upper-extremity arthroplasty: a case of insufficient risk adjustment and misaligned incentives (Elsevier).

[...] Under the DRG-based model piloted by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid

Services, providers and hospitals would be reimbursed the same amount

regardless of the type of surgery (ATSA vs. hemiarthroplasty vs. TEA), patient

comorbidity burden, and diagnosis and indication for surgery (fracture vs.

degenerative pathology), despite each of these factors having different

resource utilization and associated reimbursements. Lack of risk adjustment for

fracture indications leads to strong financial disincentives within this

model.

Quelle: Elsevier, 30.03.2020