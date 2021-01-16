Az. L 5 KR 795/18 und L 16 KR 216/20: Station&#228;re Erbringung von Leistungen aus dem AOP-Katalog nach &sect; 115b SGB V /> Landrat widerspricht Helios-Klinik Leisnig />

Diagnosis-Related Group (DRG)-Based Prospective Hospital Payment System can be well adopted for Acute Care Surgery: Taiwanese Experience with Acute Cholecystitis

Laparoscopic cholecystectomy (LC) is a common procedure for cholelithiasis paid by diagnostic-related groups (DRGs) systems. However, acute cholecystitis (AC) patients usually have heterogeneous conditions that compromise the successful implementation of DRGs. We evaluated the quality/efficiency of treating
AC patients under the DRG system in Taiwan.
[...]

Conclusions
DRGs can be well adopted for acute care surgery, and hospitals can still provide satisfactory services without losing profit.

Quelle: Springer, 16.01.2021

