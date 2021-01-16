Diagnosis-Related Group (DRG)-Based Prospective Hospital Payment System can be well adopted for Acute Care Surgery: Taiwanese Experience with Acute Cholecystitis (Springer).

Laparoscopic cholecystectomy (LC) is a common procedure for cholelithiasis paid by diagnostic-related groups (DRGs) systems. However, acute cholecystitis (AC) patients usually have heterogeneous conditions that compromise the successful implementation of DRGs. We evaluated the quality/efficiency of treating

AC patients under the DRG system in Taiwan.

Conclusions

DRGs can be well adopted for acute care surgery, and hospitals can still provide satisfactory services without losing profit.

Quelle: Springer, 16.01.2021