Direct Healthcare Cost of Fracture-related Infection Treatment
Direct Healthcare Cost of Fracture-related Infection Treatment (JB & JS).
Bayern - Begleitforschung - Datenanalyse - diagnosis related groups - DRG - Endoprothetik - Fallkosten - Frakturbehandlung - Infektion - Infektionsrisiko - Kalkulation - Komplikationen - Kostendaten - Kostenvergleich - Osteosynthese - periprothetische Gelenkinfektion - surgical site infections ssi - Traumazentrum - Unfallchirurgie - Uniklinik Regensburg - Wundinfektion - URL