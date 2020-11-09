Do discontinuities in marginal reimbursement affect inpatient psychiatric care in Germany? (Springer).

This paper examines the behaviour of mental health care providers in response to marginal payment incentives induced by a discontinuous per diem reimbursement schedule with varying tariff rates over the length of stay. The analyses use administrative data on 12,627 cases treated in 82 psychiatric hospitals and wards

in Germany. We investigate whether substantial reductions

in marginal reimbursement per inpatient day led to strategic discharge

behaviour once a certain length of stay threshold is exceeded.

[...]

The results indicate

that if regulators aim to set incentives to decrease LOS, this might not be

achieved by cuts in reimbursement over LOS.

Quelle: Springer, 09.11.2020