Do small hospitals have lower quality? Evidence from the English NHS (ScienceDirect).

We investigate the extent to which small hospitals are associated with lower quality. We first take a patient perspective, and test if, controlling for casemix, patients admitted to small hospitals receive lower quality than those admitted to larger hospitals.

[...]

We find that small hospitals, with fewer than 400 beds, are generally

not associated with lower quality before or after controlling for

hospital characteristics. The only exception is heart attack mortality,

which is generally higher in small hospitals.

Quelle: ScienceDirect, 23.11.2020