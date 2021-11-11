DRG grouping by machine learning: from expert-oriented to data-based method
DRG grouping by machine learning: from expert-oriented to data-based method (BMC).
Diagnosis-related groups (DRGs) are a payment system that could effectively solve the problem of excessive increases in healthcare costs which are applied as a principal measure in the healthcare reform in China. However, expert-oriented DRG grouping is a black box with the drawbacks of upcoding and high cost.
[...]
Conclusions
As a new potential option, the data-based grouping meets the requirements of
the DRGs system and has the advantages of high transparency and low cost in the
design and update process.
Quelle: BMC, 09.11.2021
Automatisierung - Begleitforschung - China - Decision Making Systems - diagnosis related groups - DRG - Effizienz - Expertenstandard - Fallpauschalen - Grouper - Klassifikationen - Kodierqualität - Kodierung - machine learning - URL