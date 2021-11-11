Besch&#228;ftigte an NRW-Unikliniken streiken /> Az. B 1 KR 36/20 R: Krankenkasse darf Ergebnisse einer abstrakt durchgef&#252;hrten Strukturanalyse nach Pr&#252;fvV 2014 bei Rechnungspr&#252;fung verwenden />

DRG grouping by machine learning: from expert-oriented to data-based method

Diagnosis-related groups (DRGs) are a payment system that could effectively solve the problem of excessive increases in healthcare costs which are applied as a principal measure in the healthcare reform in China. However, expert-oriented DRG grouping is a black box with the drawbacks of upcoding and high cost.
Conclusions
As a new potential option, the data-based grouping meets the requirements of
the DRGs system and has the advantages of high transparency and low cost in the
design and update process.

Quelle: BMC, 09.11.2021

