ECMO use in Germany: An analysis of 29,929 ECMO runs (Plos One).



Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) use is increasing despite limited evidence. The aim of this study was to demonstrate heterogeneity of ECMO use and its association with hospital size and annual frequency in Germany. Methods This is a database analysis of all ECMO cases in Germany from 2010 to
2016 using the German Diagnosis Related Groups (DRG) coding system for ECMO.
Conclusions
Use of ECMO is still increasing and a substantial proportion of hospitals
performs very few ECMO runs. Small hospitals had a significantly higher
mortality, but dependence on hospital size and ECMO mortality was irregular.

Quelle: Plos One, 07.12.2021

