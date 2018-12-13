Economic Analysis in a Diagnosis Related Groups System for Two-stage Exchange of Prosthetic-joint Infections (Journal of Bone & Joint Infection).

Background: There is a constant increase of joint arthroplasties performed, with an infectious risk of 1-2%. Different therapeutic options for prosthetic-joint infections exist, but surgery remains essential. With a two-stage exchange procedure, a success rate

above 90% can be expected. Currently, there is no consensus regarding the optimal interval duration between explantation and reimplantation. This retrospective study aimed to assess the economic impact of a two-stage exchange from a single-hospital perspective.

Methods: 21 patients who have undergone a two-stage exchange of a hip or knee

prosthetic-joint infection at the University Hospital of Lausanne (Switzerland)

from 2012 to 2013 were included. The revenues earned according to the Swiss

Diagnosis Related Groups (SwissDRG) system introduced in 2012 and the costs

were compared for each hospital stay.

Conclusion: The current DRG system may not be specific enough for rewarding

prosthetic-joint infections. Several options could be considered to act on the

length of the hospital stay. In order to cover costs in complicated cases, such

as prosthetic-joint infections, more specific DRGs are needed.

Keywords: prosthetic-joint infection, two-stage exchange, economic analysis

Quelle: Journal of Bone & Joint Infection, 12.12.2018