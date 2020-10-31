Economic burden of bronchiectasis in Germany (European Respiratory Journal).

Estimates of healthcare costs for incident bronchiectasis patients are currently not available for any European country. Out of a sample of 4 859 013 persons covered by German statutory health insurance companies, 231 new bronchiectasis patients were identified in 2012. They were matched with 685 control patients by age, sex and Charlson Comorbidity Index, and followed for 3 years.

[...]

Conclusions

Although bronchiectasis is considered to be underdiagnosed, the mortality and

the associated financial burden in Germany are substantial. Efforts to manage

bronchiectasis costs may be directed at reducing hospitalisation expenditures,

which are the main cost drivers.

Quelle: European Respiratory Journal, 31.10.2020