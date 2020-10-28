Effects of a DRG-based hospital reimbursement on the health care utilization and costs in Swiss primary care: A retrospective quasi-experimental analysis (Plos).

In Switzerland, a nationwide Swiss Diagnosis related Groups (Swiss DRG) system for hospital reimbursement was introduced in 2012. However, the impact of DRG systems on primary care is still unclear with respect to number of consultations and costs. The aim of this study was to investigate the effect of the implementation of DRG on costs and volumes in the primary care sector, on a nationwide basis in Switzerland.

[...]

Discussion/Conclusion

This study found no evidence of any effect of the introduction of the SwissDRG

on the yearly trend of primary care consultations and costs. Nevertheless,

potential negative impacts on vulnerable patients, as chronically ill patients,

could not be excluded and further investigation is required.

Quelle: Plos, 27.10.2020