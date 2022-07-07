Effects of fee-for-service, diagnosis-related-group, and mixed payment systems on physicians' medical service behavior: experimental evidence (Biomedcentral).

Healthcare reforms in many countries have shown a movement from pure payment systems to mixed payment systems. However, there remains an insufficient understanding of how to design better mixed payment systems and how such

systems, especially Diagnosis-Related-Group (DRG)-based systems, benefit

patients.

[...]

Conclusions

Mixed payment systems are a better way to balance physicians’ profit and

patients’ benefit. The design of mixed payment systems should be adjusted

according to the patient’s health conditions. When patients are in lower

disease severity and resource consumption is relatively small, prospective

payments or mixed systems based on prospective payments are more suitable.

While for patients in higher disease severity, retrospective payments or mixed

systems based predominantly on retrospective payments are better.

Quelle: Biomedcentral, 05.07.2022