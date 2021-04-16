Klinik Oberkirch soll im Herbst schlie&#223;en /> MEDICIN Reha-Zentrum Roter H&#252;gel mit neuem Kaufm&#228;nnischen Direktor />

  2. Effects of the first lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic on the trauma surgery clinic of a German Level I Trauma Center

The effects of the first pandemic wave on a German Level I Trauma Center should be evaluated to find ways to redistribute structural, personnel, and financial resources in a targeted manner in preparation for the assumed second pandemic wave.
Conclusion
To reduce the risk of an increased burden on the healthcare infrastructure, it
suggests the care of trauma and COVID-19 patients should be separated locally,
when possible.
