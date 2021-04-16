Effects of the first lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic on the trauma surgery clinic of a German Level I Trauma Center
Effects of the first lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic on the trauma surgery clinic of a German Level I Trauma Center (Springer).
The effects of the first pandemic wave on a German Level I Trauma Center should be evaluated to find ways to redistribute structural, personnel, and financial resources in a targeted manner in preparation for the assumed second pandemic wave.
[...]
Conclusion
To reduce the risk of an increased burden on the healthcare infrastructure, it
suggests the care of trauma and COVID-19 patients should be separated locally,
when possible.
[...]
Quelle: Springer, 15.04.2021
Coronavirus - COVID-19 - Fallzahl - Klinikmanagement - Krankenhausmanagement - Krankenhausvergleich - Notfalloperation - Notfallversorgung - Operation - Pandemie - Polytrauma - Traumazentrum - Unfallchirurgie - URL