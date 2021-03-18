Epidemiology of Sepsis Among Children and Neonates in Germany - Results From an Observational Study Based on Nationwide Diagnosis-Related Groups Data Between 2010 and 2016 (Critical Care Medicine).

Worldwide, more than half of all sepsis cases occur in pediatric and adolescent patients, particularly in neonates. Previous population-based studies in these age groups often were limited to either neonatal or pediatric patients admitted to ICUs. We aimed to investigate the overall and age-specific

incidence and case fatality of sepsis in children in Germany, [...]



[...]

The incidence of pediatric sepsis was 14 cases per 100,000 children between 0

and 19 years. Case fatality was 16.6% and decreased from 17.8% (2010) to 15.0%

(2016). A total of 11.5% of hospital deaths in the age group 0–19 years were

associated with pediatric sepsis.

[...]

In neonates, the incidence of neonatal sepsis was 1,006

cases per 100,000 live births. Case fatality was 3.9%. While 17.7% of very low

birth weight infants had neonatal sepsis, only 2.1% of low birth weight and

0.6% of normal birth weight neonates were affected, respectively.

Conclusions:

Sepsis is also in Germany a common and frequently fatal condition in pediatric

patients, particularly among neonates and children with comorbidities.

Quelle: Critical Care Medicine, 23.02.2021