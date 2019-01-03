Estimating the additional costs per life saved due to transcatheter aortic valve replacement: a secondary data analysis of electronic health records in Germany (Springer).

Aortic stenosis (AS) is the most common valvular heart disease, with a dismal prognosis when untreated. Recommended therapy is surgical (SAVR) or transcatheter (TAVR) aortic valve replacement. Based on a retrospective cohort of isolated SAVR and TAVR procedures

performed in Germany in 2015 (N = 17,826), we examine the impact of treatment selection on in-hospital mortality and total in-hospital costs for a variety of at-risk populations. Since patients were not randomized to the two treatment options, the two endpoints

in-hospital mortality and reimbursement are analyzed using logistic and linear regression models with 20 predefined patient characteristics as potential confounders.

[...]

Quelle: Springer, 02.01.2019