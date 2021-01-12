Factors related to the change in Swiss inpatient costs by disease: a 6-factor decomposition (Springer).

There is currently little systematic knowledge about the contribution of different factors to the increase in health care spending in high-income countries such as Switzerland. The aim of this paper is to decompose inpatient care costs in the Swiss canton of Zurich by 100 diseases and 42 age/sex groups and

to assess the contribution of six factors to the change in aggregate costs between 2013 and 2017. These six factors are population size, age and sex

structure, inpatient treated prevalence, utilization in terms of stays per

patient, length of stay per case, and costs per treatment day.

