Financing and Reimbursement Models for Personalised Medicine: A Systematic Review to Identify Current Models and Future Options (Springer).

The number of healthcare interventions described as personalised medicine (PM) is increasing rapidly. As healthcare systems struggle to decide whether to fund PM innovations, it is unclear what models for financing and reimbursement are appropriate to apply in this context.

Objective

To review financing and reimbursement models for PM, summarise their key

characteristics, and describe whether they can influence the development and

uptake of PM.

[...]

Conclusions

Public-private financing agreements and performance-based reimbursement models

could help facilitate the development and uptake of PM interventions with

proven clinical benefit.

Quelle: Springer, 04.04.2022