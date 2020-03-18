Healthcare needs of vulnerable patient groups: available data and existing gaps in Germany with respect to long-term mechanical ventilation (Springer).

Aim Long-term invasively ventilated patients exhibit exceptional and resource-intensive healthcare needs. However, major knowledge gaps in Germany complicate appropriate approaches to best address these demands. This paper evaluates available information on the patient group and their healthcare needs from German data sources

and derives implications for healthcare planning and regulation by national/federal self-governing bodies, political decision-makers, and specialized providers.

[...]

Conclusion

Future approaches on needs-oriented specialized healthcare should close the

existing knowledge gap based on reliable data. In addition to normative

information, they should consider subjective dimensions on a life course

perspective and quantitative and qualitative service performance

characteristics across multiple sectors and professions.

Quelle: Springer, 21.03.2020 (sic!)