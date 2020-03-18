Healthcare needs of vulnerable patient groups: available data and existing gaps in Germany with respect to long-term mechanical ventilation
Aim Long-term invasively ventilated patients exhibit exceptional and resource-intensive healthcare needs. However, major knowledge gaps in Germany complicate appropriate approaches to best address these demands. This paper evaluates available information on the patient group and their healthcare needs from German data sources
and derives implications for healthcare planning and regulation by national/federal self-governing bodies, political decision-makers, and specialized providers.
[...]
Conclusion
Future approaches on needs-oriented specialized healthcare should close the
existing knowledge gap based on reliable data. In addition to normative
information, they should consider subjective dimensions on a life course
perspective and quantitative and qualitative service performance
characteristics across multiple sectors and professions.
Quelle: Springer, 21.03.2020 (sic!)